JOPLIN, Mo. — Martin Williams has been playing the piano for over 60 years.

“It was born in 47 and this was born in 49,” said Williams.

When it comes to his favorite instrument, he said there’s nothing quite like playing a Steinway. Which is why he and several others donated nearly a hundred thousand dollars to purchase this newly refurbished Steinway grand piano and giving it a permanent home inside the Cornell Complex.

“This facility is a fabulous facility, and without a grand piano to adorn it and to be here to be played, that would be a, I don’t know, a tragedy.”

“It has a little home here, a little garage that is temperature and humidity controlled um so we can keep it’s quality intact, it’s really important for a piano to have a very consistent environment, no crazy temperatures, no crazy humidity,” said Emily Frankoski, Exec. Dir., Connect2Culture.

Upcoming events that will utilize the instrument include a swing and jazz band, a piano battle, in which a second piano will have to be rented, and a black and white silent movie where the Steinway will provide the music soundtrack, as was customary before the onset of talking movies.

“So being able to have a live piano just adds to the atmosphere and just the whole overall experience,” said Frankoski.

