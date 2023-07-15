(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the wide variety of ice cream flavors and ways to prepare them, it should come as no surprise that the history of this frozen sweet treat is rich in stories and milestones.

In fact, the cool, creamy dessert is so popular (especially in the U.S.), that one day a year, ice cream becomes king — and it’s all thanks to a former president. The third Sunday in July, which happens to be this weekend (7/16), is known as National Ice Cream Day. And if that wasn’t enough, the “holiday” falls in the middle of July’s 31 ice-cream-celebrating days — better known as National Ice Cream Month.

“Good ole’ fashion ice cream just brings people together. Traditionally, people made their own ice cream, and that was always a big family event. It’s what brought everybody together,” said Joel Beck, Owner of Hershey’s Mobile Ice Cream Parlor.

Both Ice Cream Day and Ice Cream Month were nationally proclaimed by President Ronald Regan in 1984. According to the former President, ”Ice cream is a fun and nutritious food that is enjoyed by over 90% of Americans.”

“I think ice cream is just something that brings about an positive atmosphere. I see that first hand when we serve from our mobile Hershey’s ice cream trailer. I meet older people that will eat ice some of the Hershey ice cream, and I often hear them say, ‘That reminds me so much of what we used to make when I was a kid.’ Ice cream in general just brings back a lot of good memories for folks. There’s just no dessert like it,” said Beck.

Everyone has their favorite brand of ice cream — but for Beck, he claims Hershey’s is a scoop (or two) above the competition.

“I don’t want to be part of any other ice cream currently on the market. Many of them are here today and then gone tomorrow. That’s why I sell Hershey’s. It’s just the best, and if you’re gonna eat or sell something — like ice cream — it might as well be the best,” said Beck.

Interesting Fact: If you’re an ice cream lover, living in the Show-Me State, you have one of your own to thank for “product improvement.” Charles Minches of St. Louis is credited with inventing the ice cream cone. On July 23rd, 1904, at the World’s Fair in St. Louis, Minches filled a pastry cone with two scoops of ice cream to make the first cone. But, there is some controversy over this claim. Several months before the fair opened, a patent for the ice cream cone was filed by a New York City resident. Regardless — those who prefer their scoop(s) in a cone, versus those who enjoy their ice cream from a cup — at least have someone to thank.

There are many ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Some might say the best way is to simply eat a bowl (or a cone) of your favorite ice cream — preferably with a friend or family member. You might even consider making homemade ice cream. For convenience sake, just browse the frozen section of your local grocery store.

“When I give someone ice cream, especially kids, their face will just light up and they’ll jump up and down and get all excited,” says Beck, whose primary customer comes from the younger generations.

“I’ve also seen a similar reaction come from the older crowd, especially if they’re trying a new flavor. I’ll hand it to them — they’ll grab their ice cream and, like clockwork — immediately go for that first bite. And then, just like with kids, you’ll see their face instantly light up. It’s great,” said Beck.