JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re a couple of weeks into the new year, and a Joplin fitness facility is reaching out to the community.

“Altered” on Main Street held a “Community Workout Day”.

They host a community day walk-in event four times a year, for potential customers to get a feel for what the gym offers.

The facility opened seven years ago and has 13 staffed personal trainers.

Owner, Mica Dalton, says it’s a time for members to bring their family and friends to enjoy a sample class.

“Actually it’s a new year fresh start. They want to take care of themselves. So this is always a huge turnout for us. So our classes are typically small on purpose. We keep them small, so that they get individualized coaching from the coach. So it’s not as chaotic as it would be like in an event like this, so that people aren’t getting hurt, they’re seeing results,” said Mica Dalton, Owner of “Altered”.

“I mean we try something new every week. I feel like I’m doing stuff I probably haven’t done in my entire life, or since I was at least you know a high school athlete. So it’s been it’s been pretty motivating feeling the benefits every week,” said Leslie Finley, “Altered” Member.

They also offer weekly trials and two classes for fifteen dollars each for people to try out the gym before starting a membership.

If you’d like to learn more about what the gym offers, here’s a link to Altered’s Facebook page.