JOPLIN, Mo. — Several community members come together in Joplin tonight (Monday) to honor transgender people’s lives who were lost to violence.

The group JOMO EQ participated in the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

It was held, along with a community dinner, at Peace Lutheran Church in Joplin tonight.

The nationwide event was started back in 1999 and is held every year on November 20th to specifically honor people who died from anti-transgender violence.

This is the first year JOMO EQ has organized a vigil in Joplin.

“Even as sad as this subject is tonight, we have a chance to come together as a community to support each other. To remember those people but also remember the goal we have together for changing things,” said Michael Gregory, JOMO EQ Secretary-Treasurer.

The names of 25 transgender people across the nation who died violent deaths this year were read aloud tonight, followed by a moment of silence.