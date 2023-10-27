JOPLIN, Mo. — People who need vaccinations the most will now have more access to them thanks to a new grant.

The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri is the recipient of grant funds from USAging, a national nonprofit that focuses on vaccinating older Americans and people with disabilities.

Executive Director Stephanie Brady said that happens to be in line with a portion of the population they already serve.

“Is really going to help us expand our vaccine program to include more elderly and people with disabilities, typically we usually do around two thousand vaccines a year, and this year with this grant, we’re anticipating doing around four thousand vaccines,” said Brady.

Brady added it will also allow volunteers to go out into the community for vaccination clinics at places like Lafayette House, area senior centers, and Crosslines.