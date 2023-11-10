JOPLIN, Mo. — The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri is celebrating a milestone.

The non-profit facility is celebrating 30 years. Over the past three decades, hundreds of volunteers have staffed the clinic including doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals — all donating their time and talent.

Dr. Charles Bentlage is part of the group that founded the non-profit, and was on-hand to help cut the anniversary ribbon.

“Has been very heart-warming to see because those people work full-time and they come here after a day’s work, many of them, and volunteer their services and really provide outstanding care,” said Dr. Charles Bentlage MD, Community Clinic Founder’s Group

Staff say over 100,000 people have received care, and the number of programs they offer have also increased. In addition to medical professionals, as many as 75 non-medical volunteers staff the clinic.