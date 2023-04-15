JOPLIN, Mo. — Local baseball fans look back at the game’s history and its significance in Joplin.

It all happened at Joe Becker Stadium to commemorate Joplin’s 150th birthday celebration.

Members of two vintage teams traveled to town to play in an exhibition game.

The Western Baseball Club of Topeka and the St. Louis Brown Stockings are those teams.

Before the game, team members spoke with fans about how the game of baseball was played back in the early days, then the game commenced.

Two high school baseball teams also took place at the stadium.

Columbus and Galena played prior to the vintage game, while Pittsburg and Joplin faced each other afterward.

Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta was a part of organizing today’s activity.

He says Joplin’s influence in the game of baseball runs deep, thus creating the idea for the event.

“The other thing is the mining heritage of all those communities was very important, and Joplin – in celebrating our 150th – we have to rely also back on our heritage as well, so tying all those relationships together made a lot of sense,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Joplin Schools Superintendent.

1913 was the year that Joe Becker Stadium was constructed.

Joplin historians say many great baseball stars have played there, including Mickey Mantle and Whitey Herzog.