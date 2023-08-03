JOPLIN, Mo. — The last traces of a longtime Joplin school are now gone.

Crews wrapped up the takedown of Columbia Elementary Thursday. Work started early in July, beginning with asbestos removal before they could tackle walls and floors. The site still has a couple of trailers the district will sell, and there are also plans to grow grass on the property.

“We’re down to, you know sad that we had to take that building down. but now we’re moving forward with a clean slate with whatever is going to be the next use of the property there where Columbia sat,” said Dave Pettit, Joplin Schools Facilities Dir.

Columbia shut down at the end of last year, with students transferring to the new Dover Hill Elementary. The school board is expected to make a decision about selling the property in the near future.