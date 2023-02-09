JOPLIN, Mo. — College Heights Christian School went into lockdown Thursday morning around 8 o’clock after a report of a suspicious person in the building.

This information came into law enforcement around the same officers from another jurisdiction were searching for a suspect in a stolen car chase.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the stolen vehicle pursuit started in Webb City near the round-about and ended around Hwy 249 and Zora. That’s where they say the suspect ditched the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Officers from the Joplin Police Department, with assistance from Duquesne and Missouri Southern Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Highway Patrol searched the school, church, and all the school property. No intruder was found.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies, and they are continuing the search for the suspect in that case.

Concerned parents and loved ones of those inside College Heights waited in the parking lot of the school for word from authorities. Police say there is no evidence there was an intruder but decided to keep the school on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as more information becomes available.