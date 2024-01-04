JOPLIN, Mo. — By this fall, College Heights Christian School will have a new name.

Thursday morning, school administrators announced that the school will be changing its name to New Heights Christian Academy. They said this move was necessary for them to continue growing.

Why the name change?

College Heights Christian School had been operating as a part of College Heights Christian Church, and the new name is part of the school and church becoming two separate entities.

Administrators said they wanted the new name to reflect the fact that students come from more than 85 different churches while honoring the school’s past.

“And the goal was to, within the new name, be able to honor the past and the legacy of College Heights Christian School, to be able to propel us into the future,” said Dan Decker, Superintendent, College Heights Christian School.

The plan is for the school to continue operating as College Heights Christian School through the end of this school year and take up the new name when classes resume this fall.