JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new place to get your caffeine fix in downtown Joplin.

It’s called Order in the Court — and it’s based out of the recently opened Courts Building at 6th and Pearl. A local coffee shop is in charge of overall operations.

But the eventual goal is to tap into the Jasper County Juvenile Office and help teens there get some on-the-job training.

“I think a lot of the juveniles we’ll be using haven’t had a job before. And it just really gives them a lot of confidence to come over and get something on their resume that normally be difficult for a juvenile to have on their resume,” said Jasper Co. Judge Joe Hensley.

“Working with juveniles in the future is something I’m passionate about personally. So when they told me about this opportunity, I was really excited that I would have that opportunity to train them. To be involved with them. To just do the day to day with them,” said Christopher Owens, barista.

“I think it shows them some accountability. You know, giving them the necessary skills to go to the next level. So it would be giving them the opportunity to be responsible and have a job and those types of things,” said Erik Theis, Jasper Co. Ct. Admin.

The new coffee shop sits on the first floor of the Courts Building just behind the staircase on the southwest corner of the building.