JOPLIN, Mo. — Bright Futures Joplin needs help keeping kids warm this upcoming winter.

The organization is in need of coats.

While any donation is appreciated, there are some sized coats they need more than others.

Bright Futures Coordinator Amanda Stone says the biggest need is not for younger children — but for middle school and high school students.

“We need youth, medium coats, boys and girls, medium is just a very popular size that fits a lot of different bodies and so we are always low right now on both boys and girls medium coats, also extra-large, big sizes for our high school kids, especially extra-large, 2X men’s and women’s coats,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Coordinator.

Anyone wanting to donate coats can drop them off at the Memorial Education Center located at 825 South Pearl Avenue in Joplin.