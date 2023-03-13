KSNF/KODE — State Representative Ben Baker, of Neosho, is working to clear up some misconceptions involving pet stores in the state.

He’s behind House Bill-995, which would prohibit cities from banning the sale of puppies and other animals at pet stores.

Six other states have passed bills that do ban facilities from selling commercially-bred puppies and kittens.

“There’s a lot of jobs in our area that are produced by this industry that do things the right way by the law and so people just need to understand that some of these terms that are being used are not being defined,” said Rep. Ben Baker, (R) 160th District.

The Missouri legislature is currently on its spring break.

There’s been no vote on the bill as of yet. A similar bill has been introduced in the Missouri Senate.