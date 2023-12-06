JOPLIN, Mo. — Modern Christmas displays can include LED lighting, animatronic movement, and even sound. But it hasn’t always been that way.

It’s been said that everything old is new again. That includes Christmas decorations, just ask Dustin Molinaro, who is sharing his unique collection with the Joplin History and Mining Museum.

“In the Museum right now I have just over a hundred pieces, at home outside I have about a hundred and then inside I have about a hundred as well,” said Dustin Molinaro, Blow Mold Collector.

Instead of keeping all of them to himself, Molinaro is sharing his collection of blow mold Christmas decorations – some dating back to the 1950s – with visitors to the Joplin History and Mining Museum.

“I started collecting Christmas decor in general super young, it’s always been my favorite season and holiday, blow molds specifically I started my collection when I was about eight from some I got from my grandparents, and ever since then it’s kind of evolved and become an obsession with a collection attached to it,” said Molinaro.

Blow mold refers to the manufacturing technique of making plastic Christmas decorations, similar to how glass is blown and then allowed to cool into a particular shape.

For a while, they even stopped making them until a few years ago when their popularity re-surged.

The same thing can be said of 1960s-era metal Christmas trees – also now on display at the museum.

“Aluminum Christmas trees are typically illuminated by a color wheel rather than Christmas lights. This one I got from a friend, and it inspired me because my grandparents had one with their vintage train at the bottom of it,” said Molinaro.

Also at the museum, Molinaro’s Department 56 collectible buildings, a Letters to Santa mailbox, and the 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Competition – one entry even features a sinkhole.

“It’s probably more common around here than most places, yes. I’ve always told people who are moving to our area if you see a pothole, don’t drive in it cause you have no idea how deep it is,” said Chris Wiseman, Executive Director, Joplin History & Mineral Museum.