JOPLIN, Mo. — The enrollment process is almost complete at the “KCU College of Dental Medicine” in Joplin.

The first class will have 80 students.

70 have already confirmed they’re coming to town.

About half are from here in the Four States.

University leaders hope it’ll boost their goal of filling positions in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

In many cases, this will be a second career.

“Many have bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees as well. A few are retraining from different careers. We have several that are dental hygienists. We have an IT expert who is going to become a dentist. We have individuals who have done different things and now are coming back to dentistry,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU Dental Dean.

It’s a four-year program for these incoming dental students. Classes begin in June.