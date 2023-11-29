JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new art exhibit at Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts.

It’s called Happy Walls – and it features artwork from Independent Living Center residents.

This is something the center does every year.

An art show was held, earlier this evening, so folks could stop by and view the finished pieces.

Independent Living Center officials say residents spend all year working on various art projects through classes at Spiva.

“They do different things. They do art on glass, they do molding, they do different things, some crocheting, just all kinds of different things,” said Carol Eck, Independent Living Center Specialist.

“The Independent Living Center – I come every first Friday, and I do art with them, and we just do fun art stuff. It really does help me, though, because it’s kind of like therapy. I just enjoy getting away from everything,” said Cynthia Crouch, Independent Living Center Resident.

Once the artwork leaves Spiva – the residents can either sell their artwork, keep it or have it showcased on the walls of the Independent Living Center.