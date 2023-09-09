JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin says they have not yet conducted an internal investigation into the shooting death of a Baxter Springs toddler in March 2022.

As we first reported on Thursday, the Cherokee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a 37-page report saying no criminal charges would be filed against the Joplin police officer who fired the fatal shot, killing two-year-old Clesslynn Crawford.

She died after an hours-long standoff between her father, Eli Crawford, and officers from Southeast Kansas — as well as Joplin SWAT team members.

Crawford fired hundreds of rounds at officers after shooting and killing the child’s mother in front of Baxter Springs police who responded to a 911 call at Crawford’s residence.

Friday, we asked JPD about the findings in the report and if it had completed its investigation into the officer’s use of force.

JPD referred us to the city’s Public Information Officer, Lynn Onstott.

Onstott said the city had not yet seen the report and that because the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was conducting an inquiry, the city was not.

The Cherokee County Prosecutor said his office was only answering the question of whether any Kansas criminal laws were violated.

He says no, and that no criminal charges would be filed.

Additionally, Onstott says the city also has no information about the settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the toddler’s paternal grandmother.

According to federal court documents, the City of Joplin and Sniper 1 – as the JPD officer is referred to – reached a settlement with all plaintiffs on August 16th.