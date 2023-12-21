JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has released its holiday closure schedule.

Officials said city offices, MAPS, and the Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, December 25, and January 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Recycling Center will be closed beginning Saturday, December 23 through December 25, and Saturday, December 30 through Monday, January 1. The city reminds residents the facility is always closed on Sundays.

Residential trash and curbside recycling will shift one day back through the holiday weeks. Trash service will run on Saturday to pick up customers scheduled for Friday service.

The City says Public Safety services, Airport Operations, and Wastewater services will continue to operate 24/7.

The first City Council meeting in January has been moved to Tuesday, January 2.