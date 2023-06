The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin offices and MAPS Transportation services will be closed Tuesday, July 4, the city said.

The city also said residential trash services and curbside recycling will be delayed one day with Tuesday service moving to Wednesday. Services will complete for the week on Saturday, July 8.

All city services will resume regularly scheduled hours on Wednesday, July 5.