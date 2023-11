JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin emergency responders could be in for a fleet upgrade in the near future.

The Joplin City Council will discuss buying several new patrol cars for the police department, along with a new truck for the fire department.

In all, it adds up to a dozen vehicles at a cost of nearly $1.3 million. Council members will address the potential purchase at Monday’s City Council meeting. That starts at six p.m. at Joplin City Hall.