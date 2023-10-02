JOPLIN, Mo. — Air travel and the Joplin Regional Airport are the focus of millions of dollars in upgrades.

The Joplin City Council is considering a four-year contract tonight, totaling more than 9.4 million dollars.

If approved, that would update air traffic control equipment, as well as lighting.

The biggest costs are connected to a new support building housing equipment for aircraft rescue, firefighting, and snow removal.

Federal grants would cover nearly all the costs of the projects.

Council members are expected to vote on those during tonight’s meeting.