JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again, a one-time pre-Christmas sale benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Sales of these festive holiday-themed t-shirts to employees at Freeman Health System have resulted in almost $4,000. All of that money is going to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Nicki Lopez came up with the idea four years ago. She’s the health system’s Clinical Compliance Specialist.

“It gives me goosebumps. It gives me a lot of goosebumps to think about where I was at the beginning, and to where I’m at now. This year, I had 4 pallet loads of t-shirts come in. It’s amazing. The feeling that it gives you to go from a little simple design that’s on my shirt, that puts a smile across a staff’s face and then makes a difference in a family member,” said Nicki Lopez, Freeman Health System Clinical Compliance Specialist.

“Every dollar raised locally stays 100 percent local to Freeman Health System, and so, those kids can get the specialty care that they need,” said Laura Gullett, CMN Hospitals Program Coord.

Binky Guy Textiles in Joplin produces the shirts every year.

Nicki Lopez says they hope to hit the $5,000 mark next year.