JOPLIN, Mo. — The toy aisles of the 15th Street Walmart in Joplin were packed with shoppers Wednesday morning.

They were all there as part of the annual Christmas of Hope campaign. It’s through the nonprofit, Fostering Hope, which provides numerous services to area foster kids and foster families.

Volunteers — more than 200 — did Christmas shopping for about 650 foster children. The carts were also filled with clothes, electronics, and hygiene items. Each child actually made their list — giving this process even more of a personal touch.

“It’s incredible. I mean, it truly does embody the spirit of Christmas, you know? From whatever walk of life you’re from, it’s about the giving of yourself to bless someone else. There’s people out here that have three generations, you know? Mom, grandma, son, whatever, shopping here to get, today, and so it is neat to see it be something that people have embodied as part of their Christmas,” said Shane Munn, One Church Joplin Lead Pastor.

Money for this campaign comes in throughout the year from individual and business donors.

Families who applied can pick up the gifts this Saturday at One Church Joplin from one to three o’clock. The church will also host a Christmas party that day — the public is welcome to attend.