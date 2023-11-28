JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual project to bring some holiday joy to local kids is back in action.

It’s the Christmas for Kids Toy Drive through the Joplin Area Firefighters.

Some of the donations were brought into the KODE studio this morning (Tuesday).

The effort collects toys of all kinds, shapes, makes, and models for kids up to 16 years of age.

“And then the older kids, they’re just not playing with the Barbie dolls anymore. Legos, they are playing with some other toys. Sometimes it’s a set of headphones or a gift card to your favorite place. Kids love to go out and shop and be with their friends and family,” said Adam Grimes, Joplin Area.

The Toy Drive runs through December 13th.

You can drop off donations here at the TV station (1502 S. Cleveland Ave) — as well as any Joplin Area Fire Station or Joplin area Dollar General stores.