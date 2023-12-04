Make sure your chimney is clean and ready for those cozy evenings and cold nights with the fire on

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the warmer months, the chimney becomes a neglected feature in our homes. Cleaning it properly is one of the main steps in preparing a chimney for winter and can be part of your seasonal cleaning checklist in addition to cleaning your fireplace.

Throughout the year, chimneys require maintenance and upkeep. With the weather continuously proving to be unpredictable, your chimney should be cleaned and prepped for the cold in case of any sudden changes in temperature. However, if you’ve waited until now to start looking for a professional chimney sweep — Victor Ferguson, manager of The Fireplace Shop in Joplin — says you may have to wait a while, as they’re currently booked up until after the new year.

“We start contacting people on our list — beginning early in the spring — to go ahead and get the chimney sweep and get that task out of the way during the spring and summer months, so that they’re ready to light fires in their fireplaces whenever it does finally turn cold. But if you’ve waited until now to call a professional, you’ll likely find that it’s too late,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says fireplace chimneys should be cleaned at least once a year due to the build of creosote. Creosote is a highly flammable substance that builds up inside your chimney or liner as a result of burning wood. The rate of accumulation can be higher if you have poor burning practices, or have a burning appliance or stove that is not working well. Different types of wood create different amounts of creosote when burned.

“The job of the chimney sweep is to remove soot and built-up creosote from your chimney. This cleaning will help create a safer operation of your fireplace. It only takes a small accumulation of creosote glazing to create the potential for a chimney fire,” said Ferguson.

Redings Mill Fire Protection District Chief, Steve Coats, says his firefighters respond to several chimney fires each winter. Most of those, he claims, could have been prevented with proper cleaning and maintenance.

“It’s nothing for us to respond to 10 to 15 chimney fires, and some of those spread beyond the chimney, where it damages the home. Whenever we go to those fires. It’s always said, ‘well I can’t afford it to have it cleaned,’ or, ‘I can’t afford to have somebody come look at it.’ But being without a home in the winter or just without a home at all is far more expensive than it would be to have someone come out to clean and inspect your fireplace. Not only are they looking for build up of creosote in the chimney, but they’re also looking to make sure all the components are intact and not exposed to bare wood or insulation in the attic,” said Fire Chief Coats.

There are a few ways to clean the chimney yourself, however it does require the purchase of special tools from a local hardware store to get the job done. For determined DIYers, keep mind that sweeping the chimney is a messy and potentially dangerous job.

“Most people aren’t aware of everything they need to look for when it comes to cleaning the chimney and fireplace. It’s also very important to inspect your entire system to ensure everything is in good, working order. Waiting until the weather turns cold is really too late — that’s why we recommend you have it inspected long before winter approaches,” said Ferguson.

“We try to tell people not to burn wood if the fireplace and chimney aren’t property maintained. It’s just too big of a risk,” said Fire Chief Coats.