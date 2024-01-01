JOPLIN, Mo. — To start the year off right – many gathered near downtown Joplin for the annual Chilly 5K run.

After being canceled in 2022 due to the pandemic, it returned to the calendar in February of last year – and is now officially back to being a New Year’s Day tradition.

The owner of Rufus Racing and organizer of the Chilly 5K is Ruth Sawkins. She told us with the date change, participation, and registration saw a 50 percent increase. The point-to-point race began at 10:15 a.m. outside the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex and finished at the Joplin Family YMCA.

“I know a lot of people, they get their friends together, say hey let’s sign up, let’s do this, you know it’s running events are definitely a group thing, a friend thing, don’t do it by yourself. It’s so much more fun to do with other people and then you meet new people because you’re all like-minded. So yeah, definitely and yeah, smiling faces are good,” said Ruth Sawkins, Rufus Racing Owner.

Kids got to take part in a fun run.

Dog owners were also allowed to bring their four-legged friends – which was new this year.