JOPLIN, Mo. — A young fishing team spent the day fundraising for success.

The “Joplin Youth Bass Team” hosted a chili feed and silent auction at the “South Joplin Christian Church.” Not only did guests enjoy a good bowl of chili made by one of the team members — they also got a chance to bid on donated items like fishing poles, bikes, portable speakers, and even tires.

Today’s proceeds and donations go to all the entry fees, boats, and lodging for the team’s tournaments.

If you didn’t get a chance to go today, more events are coming.

“We have a pancake event. We’re going to do that in the middle of April so we usually do a pancake feed every year, but this year we wanted to try something new so we did the chili feed this time. And we are going to do the pancake feed in the middle of April, so it’ll be the same thing. We’ll have a silent auction so any donations that come in between now until then we’ll put them in the silent auction and we’ll be doing a pancake feed,” said Nate Trento, Coach, Joplin Youth Bass Team.

They also have a fishing tournament next Sunday (the 26th) at “Wolf Creek Park” on Grand Lake.

Entries start at 7:00 a.m., and the proceeds will be split between the “Joplin Youth Bass Team” and the tournament’s winner.