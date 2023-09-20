JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization that helps kids in crisis is celebrating a milestone with a special piece of art.

This is the 20th year Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri has been in operation. There’s now a 15-foot pinwheel outside of its facility on South Picher Ave.

It’s the latest work done by local artist and sculptor Jorge Leyva and was funded entirely through donations from local businesses and individuals.

“We just know that when stress is high in the family, that’s when they need us most, that uh that’s when unintentional and accidental things can, can happen in a family when people have good intentions but just lose hope and feel overwhelmed and so all they have to do is is call us and and see how we can help provide crisis care for their kids,” said Stephanie Theis, Executive Dir., Children’s HAVEN of Southwest Missouri.

The new display incorporates bricks from the center’s original home down the street and will serve as a beacon of hope for kids needing emergency housing, including those who are victims of abuse.