JOPLIN, Mo. — An area sanctuary for kids with families in crisis is celebrating a milestone this year.

Children’s Haven in Joplin opened its doors twenty years ago for kids who need a place to stay when they can’t stay with their family. Stephanie Theis has been the executive director for 16 of those 20 years and says the non-profit has grown a lot over time.

“We were able to serve 12 children overnight, from zero through 17 years old, and when we moved into the home we’re in now in the middle of the block, we were able to double that capacity. So, 24 kids can spend the night here with us and receive nurturing care,” said Theis.

The organization will have a formal birthday party in a few weeks. The community, as well as anyone who stayed at the Haven as a kid, are welcome. It will be held at the house on September 10th at 1:00 PM.