JOPLIN, Mo. — A local non-profit commemorates 20 years of serving area families experiencing a crisis.

The “Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” celebrated its 20-year birthday with a lawn party, this afternoon (Sunday) in Joplin.

This organization helps families from Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties – dealing with situations like homelessness, substance abuse treatment, and child abuse.

Of course, all the typical party festivities were a part of today’s celebration – with games, music, and plenty of sweet treats.

“20 years is such a milestone for a nonprofit organization to be around and relevant and needed. 20 years later, the need is greater than ever to keep kids safe in our area. And so we’re just so thrilled to be able to be here and to celebrate with the community,” said Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven Executive Director.

Theis tells us – this year’s celebration was extra special as the unveiling of a pinwheel art installation took place during the party.

That pinwheel represents child abuse prevention – to continue to raise awareness.