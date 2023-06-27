JOPLIN, Mo. — Child safety is always a topic we address when it comes to extreme heat.

“Obviously, we would never recommend leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, but we even want to caution people about leaving vehicles unlocked in the driveway or in the parking lot,” said Luke Spain, CoxHealth, Injury Prevention Coordinator.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says that compared to an adult – a child’s body temperature will rise up to five times faster than an adult – making them some of our most vulnerable in this heat.

In the Four States, we know children are out and about enjoying summer break on their bikes or playing in the yard.

“And they climb into a vehicle and they’re playing and they get in the car and then somehow the door gets locked and they can’t get back out. So, making sure we keep vehicles locked, especially when our kiddos are out playing at their grandma and grandpa’s house or if they’re out in our front yard,” said Spain.

“And they can’t fend for themselves as far as being able to unlock the doors, being able to roll down the windows, and the temperature rises so fast and the dehydration and the symptoms can set in so rapidly, that oftentimes, this is a fatal event,” said Chief Brian Henderson, Baxter Springs Police Department.

It’s strongly recommended to teach and remind your kids to immediately honk the car horn until an adult recognizes the emergency – no matter where they are.

Because in less than ten minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees Fahrenheit – and it could be too late.

“If somebody sees a child in a car that appears to be abandoned, whether that car is running or not, that they immediately call 911. I personally worked a call back in the late 90s, and it was a father who was in a hurry to get to a baseball game. And he jumped out to go watch his oldest son and forgot that his child was with him and left him in the car. And unfortunately, in that case, the child perished. So, it can happen very quickly where somebody’s just so focused on what they’re getting ready to do and excited about an event that they forget,” said Henderson.

Again – if you see a child in an unattended vehicle – calling 911 is crucial to saving a life.