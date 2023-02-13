JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area Chiefs fans don’t have to wait in order to purchase their Super Bowl champion gear.

Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Joplin started selling Chiefs Super Bowl champion apparel just after the game ended Sunday night. The store stayed open late and then Monday morning fans were ready to get their new gear.

Laura Snyder said she wanted to buy some clothing for family members before they left town.

“We came in here today to get our Chiefs stuff cause this little guy and his mom and dad live in Dallas and they’re headed back home after the game, they came up here to watch the Super Bowl, finishes off the weekend,” said Snyder.

Even though they live in Dallas, Snyder says her grandson will never, ever, be a Cowboy’s fan.