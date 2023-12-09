JOPLIN, Mo. — With kings, queens, rooks, and bishops, Joplin community members convene for a friendly game of chess.

The Joplin Chess Club’s annual open benefit tournament kicked off, today (Saturday) at the Joplin Public Library.

13 players of all ages turned out to participate.

The tournament welcomed two types of players, unrated players that consist of local youth, grades K-12, and rated players that are members of the United States Chess Federation.

Organizers say rated entries were charged $20 to enter, and all proceeds go to the JPL Children’s Chess Club.

“It’s nice to have local events that people that don’t have to travel to go find something to play. And for the kids’ events, it’s nice to have something for them to get used to. What kind of tournament players like and to get some experience and also to maybe, you know, know that, hey, there’s something out there I’m better at or I’m good at and I like to play,” said Martin Stahl, Joplin Chess Club President.

If you’d like to get involved, the Joplin Chess Club meets every Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at “Hardee’s” located on South Main Street in Joplin.

Stahl says no application is required.