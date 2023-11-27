JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is arrested in connection to a weekend pursuit with police.

Authorities are seeking charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest against 37-year-old Jared Prier.

Jared Prier, 37, of Joplin.

Joplin police say just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they tried to pull Prier’s vehicle over for multiple traffic violations and suspicion that he might be drunk.

Officers say Prier wouldn’t stop, so they chased after him.

The pursuit ended in Cherokee County after Prier crashed the vehicle.

Prier has an extensive criminal history that includes multiple charges and convictions for resisting arrest by fleeing, assault, and suspicion of drunk driving.

A no-bond warrant for Prier’s arrest was issued last week.