JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people in Joplin got creative while beating the heat with some cool drinks on Saturday.

The Top Hat Traveling Cafe held its “Chalk the Lot 2023” event.

The free event provided kids with all the chalk they needed to draw whatever their hearts desired – with plenty of free food and refreshments.

Owners say they love being able to give back to the community with a simple and fun event.

“It’s one of the most important parts of bringing out creativity in little ones. Watching my little niece write her name out here, just all the drawings they do and being proud of something,” said Jamie Vanwey, The Top Hat Traveling Cafe, employee.

Some of the adults even joined in on the fun shooting some hoops in the bounce castle.