JOPLIN, Mo. — $21,000 – that’s how much one company’s employees have donated this year to a handful of local charities and nonprofits.

It’s CFI’s annual Truckloads of Treasures campaign, something the company does during the holiday season. Tuesday, employees were on hand as the company presented checks to this year’s recipients.

Donation to Salvation Army of Joplin.

The Salvation Army, Area Agency on Aging, Boys and Girls Club, Camp Quality, Children’s Haven, the Ronald McDonald House, the Joplin Humane Society, and the DAV Chapter 52.

Donation to DAV Chapter 52.

“So the executive team goes out and they get gifts throughout the year, and what, what allows the employees to do is go and make bids towards, towards those gifts. We also have vendors that, that donate back to us for silent auctions. We raise money pretty much all throughout the year so that we can do this type of event,” said Gunnar Wixon, CFI V.P. of I.T.

CFI’s Truckloads of Treasures campaign has taken place every year since 1993.