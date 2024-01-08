JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation monitors winter storm impact on southwest roads.

Today (Monday) witnessed primarily rain, but snowfall occurred more rapidly than anticipated, especially near Lamar and Nevada in some northern counties, prompting swift treatment by salt trucks on the roads.

In the southwest region of Missouri, 32 crews with around 450 drivers cover 21 counties, making 30 to 40-minute loops. MODOT plans to deploy crews near Nevada and US 54, northward, to ensure drivable road conditions.

While the Joplin-Springfield areas experience a forecast lull, crews remain vigilant due to the unpredictable transition from rain to snow. They avoid applying salt that could wash away in the rain.

Darin Hamelink, MODOT District Maintenance Engineer, emphasizes reliance on drivers who monitor temperature gauges in trucks and coordinate with the weather service to anticipate and respond to changing road conditions.

The primary timeframe to exercise caution is tomorrow morning (Tuesday), particularly during the morning commute. MODOT officials advise drivers to slow down, maintain a safe distance from working MODOT trucks, and allow extra time for travel.

Additionally, drivers can check road conditions before heading out by staying up to date on storm preparedness.