JOPLIN, Mo. — A chain of area convenience stores is giving customers options when it comes to helping school kids.

Casey’s General Stores in Joplin are providing customers two opportunities to help students get ready for school. They can round-up their purchase at the register to the nearest dollar—or they can drop off school supplies inside each location.

For those who choose the school supply route, Bright Futures Joplin Executive Director, Amanda Stone, says there’s one particular item they need the most.

“Really our greatest need is always over ear headphones elementary school kids and middle school kids are required to have headphones that go over their ears they’re required for testing, each child has a device, they have to have headphones, Bright Futures gave away 660 pairs of headphones last year so we always need them,” said Stone.

All eight Casey’s in Joplin have collection boxes. A list of school supplies needed for students is also on display. A company spokesperson says all of the money raised through the round-up program stays in the Joplin community.