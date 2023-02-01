JOPLIN, Mo. — Both the Carthage Jr. High and High School show choirs will perform at Joplin High School as part of a competition this coming weekend.

Last weekend, both show choirs placed in their divisions at the Mt. Vernon Mid-Winter Classic. The Carthage Jr. High placed 2nd, with Miriam Duff receiving the Best Female Vocalist award.

They will have another Jr. High competition at JHS on Friday, February 3rd.

Also taking 2nd place in their respective division in Mt. Vernon was the all-girls CHS show choir, Suite Sounds, and also qualified for finals. They placed 5th runner up, a press release from the school said.

The mixed choir, Soundwave, finished 2nd in their division and qualified for finals as well, placing 1st runner up while taking home Best Choreography, Best Ballad, and Best Vocals.

Both show choirs are set to compete again on Saturday, February 4th at JHS.