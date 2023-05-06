JOPLIN, Mo. — The local nonprofit organization Vita Nova Village hosted the Second Annual Cars and Crafts event at Landreth Park, in Joplin, today (Saturday).

The group’s mission is to build a village in order to decrease homelessness, right here in Joplin.

Today’s activities offered a car show, craft vendors, a corn hole tournament, bounce houses, and face painting for kids to enjoy.

New this year, the group received a generous donation of local wagyu beef to serve at the event.

This event is its largest fundraiser of the year – as members continue working towards their end goal.

“Well, homelessness is the most underserved population we have. They’re they have the hardest poverty and it’s hard to get out of that once you’re there. Sometimes people need a hand up,” said Rhonda Thompson, Vita Nova Village.

The group is currently planning to have a 5k sometime this summer – and will announce the date and details once available.