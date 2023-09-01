CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A recent report names a local high school as the number one high school in the Joplin metropolitan area.

That’s the honor bestowed to Carl Junction High School from U.S. News and World Report in its annual Best High School Rankings.

16 Joplin-metro schools were on the list. The report compared things like academic proficiency, test scores, and graduation rates. It also named C.J. as the 69th best high school in Missouri out of 718.

“Quality Student achievement. Really good teachers, I think contribute to that.So it’s just nice to be recognized for the hard work that our students are doing to put in,” said Kyle Williams Carl Junction High School Principal.

Webb City ranked 2nd in the Joplin-metro, Carthage was 3rd followed by East Newton High School and Joplin.