JOPLIN, Mo. — Several health and social service organizations are available in the Four States.

But it may be confusing for some people to figure out which one they need.

Member organizations of the Care Partner Network in Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Missouri gathered at MSSU on Wednesday.

“We started with 10 organizations and we now have more than 80, and it includes the entire service area representing Freeman and Mercy Hospital Joplin, Access is involved, Community Clinic is involved, so all of our major health organizations,” said Lisa Nelson, Freeman Health System Administration.

This is the second year for the event that brings together many health and social service groups that work together to make sure no one falls through the health and social service cracks.

At the core of the Care Partner Network is a computer-based system called Unite Us, which was started back in 2017 from work that was started by the Freeman Health System.

It allows member groups to refer someone in need of services to an agency that can help clients.

“We are gathering together with the focus of strategically growing our relationships, to learn some new skills, we have different workshops going on, to improve motivational interviewing, to learn more about courts and supports, to learn about diversity and inclusion, change management,” said Jennifer VanHoose, United Way of SWMO/SEK.

“I mean, I think anytime a Care Network or United Way puts together something that helps organizations and professionals come together and interact, it can be really beneficial to the whole community. The skills that we’re teaching are great, but even just the networking opportunities,” said Dr. Jeremy Wolfe – P.S.U. Social Work.

Nelson says Freeman Health System, for example, is sharing what they’ve learned through the Care Network, and that is now being implemented in other parts of the Show-Me State.