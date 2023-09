JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s building inspector is called to a scene after two vehicles crash, sending one into a home.

It happened Friday morning just before 11 near 26th and South Picher Ave. Joplin police said two vehicles crashed into each other, then one then crashed into a home.

Officers said at least one person may have been injured. The city’s building inspectors were called out to look at the home.

The crash is still under investigation.