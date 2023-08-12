KSNF/KODE — It’s been 31 years since the disappearance of Tracy Pickett — but even with all the time that’s passed family members and the community are making sure she’s not forgotten.

A candlelight vigil was held in Spiva Park in Joplin this evening, to honor the life of 14-year-old Tracy Pickett — she would be 45 this year.

People who attended the vigil were invited to speak about their memories of the teen.

Pickett was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Webb City on August 12th, 1992.

The vigil was organized by Erin Hulsey who tells us she was especially close to Pickett and she just wants answers.

“I babysat Tracy. I mean, I knew her when she was eight years old, and she was the sweetest little girl. And it’s just hard to forget that that light was extinguished so quickly,” said Erin Hulsey, Tracy’s babysitter.

The investigation into Pickett’s disappearance is still being investigated.

If you know any information about the case – you can call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.