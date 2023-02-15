JOPLIN, Mo. — A diagnosis of cancer is a life-altering event, but, these days, it doesn’t always mean a life-ending one, and we all may have something to do with that.

According to a report from the “National Institutes of Health”, cancer death rates continue to decline among men, women, kids, young adults, and every major racial and ethnic group in the U.S.

Dr. Chance Matthiesen is a radiation oncologist with “Freeman Health System.”

He says one of the main factors is due, in large part, to advances in screenings for different types of cancer, as well as convincing the public to take advantage of them.

“And I think in the past 30 years when I look back, I see how much better we’ve educated the public, how much our technology has improved in those screenings, how many more cancer diagnoses, especially for these very common cancers are being detected at the earliest stages and treatments are being offered when they’re most effective,” said Dr. Chance Matthiesen, M.D., Freeman Health System Radiation Oncology.

While there are a few forms of cancer that remain beyond our current ability to detect and effectively treat, even those patients are living longer than before.

“We have better radiation today, we have better radiation than we did 30 years ago, we have better radiation than we had ten years ago, chemotherapy has one of the largest advancements within the past twenty years, now there are more and more patients who are walking around cured of cancer or being managed with stage 4 cancers like a chronic illness than we’ve ever known,” said Matthiesen.