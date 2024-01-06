JOPLIN, Mo. — A poker game was played today to raise money for a good cause – however, that poker game had a twist.

Calypso Scuba Dive Center and Swim School in Joplin held the annual Underwater Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament today.

This is the 22nd year in a row for this event.

Five divers and the dealer dove down with air tanks and weights to play some Five Card Draw.

The tournament costs $20 to enter, and all the money raised from today’s game goes to benefit the Volunteer Jasper Fire Protection District.

“Well, it makes me feel wonderful that there are so many divers who want to participate and do things for the different entities in the community,” said Valerie Earl, Calypso Scuba Dive Center & Swim School Manager.

That wasn’t it for Calypso, today though.

Manager Valerie says diving uses a lot of energy as underwater movement tends to burn calories.

So to supplement any lost calories – Calypso offered a chili cookout after the game.

Six contestants competed to have the best chili in town.

It was $5 to eat some chili – unless you were a part of the underwater poker game.

The chili was judged by three firefighters of the Jasper Fire Protection District.

Today’s event raised over $200, and all the money raised goes to getting new safety equipment for the Volunteer Jasper Fire Protection District.

“It’s about giving people the opportunity to be like, ‘Yes, I want to help.’ I’m always amazed at the generosity of the divers; they are always throwing in more than the required amount when they make a donation,” said Valerie Earl, Calypso Scuba Dive Center & Swim School Manager.

“We’re in the process of trying to update some of our 15 to 20-year-old Jaws of Life. We really appreciate it; we don’t usually ask for anything,” said Malia Potts, Jasper Fire Protection District Assistant Chief.

Calypso Diving’s next event is in March and is an Underwater Basketball Game.