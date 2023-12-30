JOPLIN, Mo. — A young Civil Air Patrol cadet is once again in the spotlight – this time making her one step closer to her big goal.

15-year-old Faith Godsell received a new title today – Cadet Captain as she received the “Amelia Earhart Award” today (Saturday).

Officials say – through the Civil Air Patrol program, Captain Godsell is among a small percentage of cadets to receive the award.

And now – Captain Godsell has only one more phase of training to complete before she’s able to receive the highest honors.

“This award is the culmination of the level three of the cadet program. So she’ll be going now to level four to move on to Cadet Major Cadet Lieutenant Colonel,” said Chris Mix Civil Air Patrol Squadron Deputy Commander for Cadets.

“So the Earhart award is one of our milestones. And in the program, less than 3% of the cadets who join actually achieve this award. So it’s a big deal. It’s a comprehensive leadership test of everything that they’ve done up to this point after. And they’ve been in the program for at least a year and a half when they get to this level. So it’s a huge accomplishment,” said Colonel Jen Smith Missouri Wing Commander.

“It is very hard and difficult for most people. I know some people it’s not a big deal, but for people who are kind of introverted is very difficult and it helps you grow. But if you keep going, it will give you lots of good memories and it will make you feel more confident,” said Cadet 1st Lt. Faith Godsell.

What’s next for Godsell?

She says she’s on track to receive her next award in phase 4 which is the “Ira Eaker” Award.