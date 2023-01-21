JOPLIN, Mo. — During the winter months, people tend to be stuck in the house more than they’d like to.

Joplin’s “Hideout Harley-Davidson” offered a solution to that, with their “Cabin Fever Fix” event, today.

It’s an open house, to allow the community to get out and come check out the different motorcycles they have currently in stock.

Today’s fun was complete with a free pancake breakfast and coffee, provided for those who attended.

“It’s a great way to bring people to the Harley Davidson dealership. So they can check out the bikes, you know, have them meet some people, work some come common interests and bring everybody together,” said Pablo Alvarado, Hideout Harley-Davidson Sales Manager.

They also gave away a free dealership gift card during today’s event.