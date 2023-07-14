JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area kiddos were busy “camping” this morning on Shoal Creek in Joplin.

“Little Acorns” is a monthly summer program through the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center geared towards 3 to 7-year-olds.

Friday, the group put on “Let’s Go Camping.” Youngsters learned the basics of first aid, numerous camping activities, what items are needed for camping, and all the different animals that you can come in contact with while out enjoying the wilderness.

Those behind the program say this free program is a great opportunity to introduce youth to the great outdoors and all that it offers.

“Little Acorns I would say I’m pretty particular towards it. It’s a really fun thing to get to do every month and kind of just simplify things and just get to focus on the fun parts of nature because there are so many of them,” said Kensi Tillman, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center Naturalist.

If you missed Friday’s event, it is not too late to get involved. Little Acorns will be having another event coming up on August 11th from 10:30 AM to 11 AM called “Busy Bugs,” focusing on numerous insects.