JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin shoppers will have a new option for their future retail needs.

The national chain Burlington says it’s coming to town. Signage for the upcoming store is posted in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space near 4th and Range Line.

The Burlington website has also posted openings for the new site, looking for a store manager.

Formerly known as the “Burlington Coat Factory,” the retailer has more than 900 locations across the country.